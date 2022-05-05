Sheriff: Suspect used diversions to carry out Ashford bank robbery

The suspect in an Ashford bank robbery earlier this week attempted two diversions to evade capture before finally turning himself over to law enforcement.

Sterling Lee Howell, 34, has been arrested in connection to Tuesday's robbery and faces a first degree robbery charge. He is currently in the Houston County Jail without bond.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza provided more details Thursday on how law enforcement identified the suspect. It all started with the report of a vehicle accident.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a call came in to the county’s dispatch center about a possible vehicle accident on U.S. 84 and Battles Road. Sheriff’s investigators now believe the accident report was intended to draw Ashford Police away from downtown where the bank is located.

“Ashford responded at 11:52 a.m. and was unable to locate any type of vehicle accident,” Valenza said during a Thursday news conference. “We later found that this was the first diversion call prior to the robbery.”

At about 12:04 p.m. MidSouth Bank of Ashford was robbed.

“White male drove up to the teller, handed a note, advised he had a firearm in a bag and demanded the money,” Valenza said.

Specifically, Valenza said, the note demanded that 100s, 50s, and 20s be put in the drive-thru drawer. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators collected evidence from the bank, including vehicle and suspect information and made the connection to the earlier accident call, all of which led them to a possible suspect and a home at 1307 Pleasant Grove Rd. east of town. Ashford police and Houston County Sheriff’s officers arrived at the home around 1:33 p.m.

“After a short attempt to make communications, one female exited the house and advised that the suspect we were looking for was in the house,” Valenza said. “We tried to have communications with him; we spoke with him a few times on the phone. He tried diverting us off again by saying he wasn’t there when he was.”

With a special response team on the scene, the suspect came out by 2:44 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident, Valenza said.

The sheriff said he is thankful for help from the Ashford Police Department, FBI, and Dothan Police Department.

Valenza said Howell is known to some local law enforcement officers and has history of arrests and criminal charges. However, Valenza said Howell now faces a more serious charge.

“My personal opinion, I don’t think he should be on the streets,” Valenza said. “I think he should be incarcerated. I think he should be doing his time for what he’s been convicted of.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

