Shooting of two women leads to Dothan man’s arrest

A Dothan man was arrested following a Monday night shooting that landed two women in the hospital. One was in critical condition.

Joshua Roshun George, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree attempted assault, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied building following witness interviews.

Police learned the shooting occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of Fountain Street and responded to the scene in time to detain a man with a firearm exiting the residence, a Dothan Police Department press release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several other individuals on the scene witnessed the incident.

Investigators learned that George became involved in an altercation with a male family member at the home. The altercation escalated from verbal to physical and George left briefly, but quickly returned.

Armed with a handgun, George began firing his weapon at the residence. Bullets struck both victims, who were transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. One victim was treated and released Monday night, while the other victim who was shot in the upper torso is in critical and stable condition as of Tuesday.

George’s bonds total $105,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.