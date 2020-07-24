You are the owner of this article.
Siblings burglarize ex-boyfriend’s residence; arrested
Siblings burglarize ex-boyfriend’s residence; arrested

Dothan siblings were arrested Thursday after police say the brother and sister burglarized the residence of the sister’s former boyfriend’

Andrea LaJayce Sanders, 20, and Anthonio Fidel Sanders Jr., 21, are both charged with second-degree burglary.

“During the investigation it was determined the siblings unlawfully made entry into Sander’s ex-boyfriend's residence,” Dothan Sgt. Tim Mullis said.

The ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend were inside the residence at the time the alleged crime occurred.

No injuries were reported. No property was reported stolen.

The siblings are out of jail on a $15,000 bond each.

Andrea Sanders

 Houston County Sheriff's Office
Anthonio Sanders

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
