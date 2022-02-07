 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Samson man
alert top story

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Samson man

  • Updated
Metro Creative Graphics

COFFEE SPRINGS – A single-vehicle crash killed a 73-year-old Samson man when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the victim, identified as Carlton Edward Aplin, was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for medical attention and later died from his injuries.

The crash occurred on Geneva County 65, approximately two miles west of Coffee Springs in Geneva County on Thursday.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash and are not releasing further information at this time.

