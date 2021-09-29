Slocomb man sentenced to 5 years' probation in theft conviction

MONTGOMERY — A Slocomb farmer was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $105,000 in restitution after he was convicted of stealing from a high school FFA fund, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Wednesday.
Tommy Wayne Baxley, 74, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft of property on Wednesday in the Geneva County Circuit Court. He admitted to stealing from the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter trust while he was a trustee.
Because Baxley’s offense is governed by Alabama’s presumptive sentencing guidelines, the court sentenced Baxley to three years’ imprisonment, which was suspended, and placed Baxley on five years of supervised probation.
Additionally, Baxley was ordered to pay $105,000 in restitution to the FFA Blue Chapter trust and a $1,000 fine. The court further ordered that Baxley’s sentence run concurrent with a federal sentence Baxley is serving for a conviction in federal court in Georgia for the theft of livestock.
Marshall’s Special Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Geneva County grand jury on Aug. 6, 2020, resulting in Baxley’s indictment for first-degree theft of funds.
Baxley had been appointed as one of three trustees of the FFA Blue Chapter trust in October 1985. Shortly thereafter, Baxley began writing checks on the trust’s accounts and converting the proceeds to his own use.
“Mr. Baxley’s guilty plea and conviction is another example of the collaborative relationships my office has forged with the FBI throughout Alabama,” Marshall said. “Just this year, my office has initiated the impeachment of the Clarke County Sheriff, obtained felony convictions of two Birmingham Water Works Board contractors, the Limestone County Sheriff, and several former employees of the Montgomery Public Schools system as the result of joint federal-state investigative efforts.”
In addition to thanking Assistant Attorney General James Houts as well as investigators of the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division for their work in this case, Marshall also expressed his appreciation for the invaluable assistance provided by the Geneva County District Attorney’s Office.