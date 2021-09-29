Slocomb man sentenced to 5 years' probation in theft conviction

MONTGOMERY — A Slocomb farmer was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $105,000 in restitution after he was convicted of stealing from a high school FFA fund, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Wednesday.

Tommy Wayne Baxley, 74, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft of property on Wednesday in the Geneva County Circuit Court. He admitted to stealing from the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter trust while he was a trustee.

Because Baxley’s offense is governed by Alabama’s presumptive sentencing guidelines, the court sentenced Baxley to three years’ imprisonment, which was suspended, and placed Baxley on five years of supervised probation.

Additionally, Baxley was ordered to pay $105,000 in restitution to the FFA Blue Chapter trust and a $1,000 fine. The court further ordered that Baxley’s sentence run concurrent with a federal sentence Baxley is serving for a conviction in federal court in Georgia for the theft of livestock.

Marshall’s Special Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Geneva County grand jury on Aug. 6, 2020, resulting in Baxley’s indictment for first-degree theft of funds.