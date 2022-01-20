Slocomb woman arrested for stealing $10K from youth baseball league

SLOCOMB — A Slocomb woman was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $10,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.

Jessica Harper, 34, is charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree forgery, according to arrest records.

The Slocomb Police Department arrested Harper on Tuesday in an investigation into the league’s funds being inappropriately used.

“Through the course of the investigation it was found where the debit card belonging to the bank account associated with Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League was used numerous times outside of youth baseball purchases, along with numerous checks written and deposited into a personal bank account,” Slocomb police said in a release.

Additionally, investigators determined that some checks written by Harper were forged with the signature of another board member of the nonprofit.

Subpoenas were obtained from the Geneva County District Attorney's Office and served to several local banking institutions were recent transactions took place. Video footage was obtained that showed Harper completing these illegal activities.