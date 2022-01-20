 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing $10K from youth baseball league
  Updated
Jessica Harper

Jessica Harper, 34, of Slocomb

 Sable Riley

SLOCOMB — A Slocomb woman was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $10,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.

Jessica Harper, 34, is charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree forgery, according to arrest records.

The Slocomb Police Department arrested Harper on Tuesday in an investigation into the league’s funds being inappropriately used.

“Through the course of the investigation it was found where the debit card belonging to the bank account associated with Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League was used numerous times outside of youth baseball purchases, along with numerous checks written and deposited into a personal bank account,” Slocomb police said in a release.

Additionally, investigators determined that some checks written by Harper were forged with the signature of another board member of the nonprofit.

Subpoenas were obtained from the Geneva County District Attorney's Office and served to several local banking institutions were recent transactions took place. Video footage was obtained that showed Harper completing these illegal activities.

It was determined that the total amount stolen from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League was approximately $9,652.35.

Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League is a non-profit organization and relies solely on donations and team sponsorship for funding.

Harper’s bonds total $35,000. The case is set to be presented to a Geneva County grand jury in April for indictment consideration.

