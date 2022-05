Dothan police charged a Headland woman in an edged-weapon assault Saturday.

Tayla Thompson, 19, confronted the victim, a man with whom she wanted a relationship, having discovered they did not share the same vision, police said.

Thompson produced a knife and cut the victim, who received lacerations to the face, hand, and arm. The injuries were not serious, police said.

Thompson was charged with one count of Assault Second Degree. Her bond was set at $15,000.