State takes death penalty off table in 2018 murder case

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office will not seek the death penalty in a capital murder case against a Dothan man in the March 2018 shooting death of Breunia Jennings, 23.

The capital murder case against Jamie Townes did not meet certain criteria needed for the state to seek the death penalty, said Houston/Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones.

“In order to seek the death penalty criteria must be met and in this case it does not,” Jones said. “Shooting into an occupied vehicle does not meet the criteria and two are more were not killed. We don’t have the qualifying criteria to utilize in this case to seek the death penalty for Mr. Townes.”

Townes was indicted March 15, 2019, by a Houston County grand jury and entered a plea of not guilty on April 9.

Police believe Townes fired the shots that killed Jennings. Another man, community activist Kenneth Glasgow, awaits a decision on indictment by the Houston County grand jury.

Glasgow was arrested in January and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. Glasgow was out on bond when he was arrested.