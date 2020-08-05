State takes death penalty off table in 2018 murder case

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office will not seek the death penalty in a capital murder case against a Dothan man in the March 2018 shooting death of Breunia Jennings, 23.
The capital murder case against Jamie Townes did not meet certain criteria needed for the state to seek the death penalty, said Houston/Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones.
“In order to seek the death penalty criteria must be met and in this case it does not,” Jones said. “Shooting into an occupied vehicle does not meet the criteria and two are more were not killed. We don’t have the qualifying criteria to utilize in this case to seek the death penalty for Mr. Townes.”
Townes was indicted March 15, 2019, by a Houston County grand jury and entered a plea of not guilty on April 9.
Police believe Townes fired the shots that killed Jennings. Another man, community activist Kenneth Glasgow, awaits a decision on indictment by the Houston County grand jury.
Glasgow was arrested in January and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. Glasgow was out on bond when he was arrested.
Police say Glasgow drove the vehicle carrying Townes, who officers believe subsequently shot and killed Jennings after he asked Glasgow to help him look for his car, which he believed had been stolen.
Townes remains at the Houston County Jail.
A handful of extenuating circumstances trigger a capital-murder charge under Alabama law. A person can be charged with capital murder if the victim was shot inside a vehicle.
A person convicted of a capital crime can be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Dothan police Chief Steve Parrish told the Dothan Eagle that officers were responding to a suspicious vehicle report March 25, 2018, when they arrived at what initially appeared to be an automobile accident on Allen Road near Lake Street.
Parrish said a closer look indicated a shooting had taken place.
Jennings suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Several rounds were fired at the vehicle she was driving, but one struck her in the head that caused critical injuries, Parrish said.
Townes has several previous arrests for drug and theft offenses. He was most recently arrested in 2015 for stealing around $2,000 worth of merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory at Wiregrass Commons Mall. He was sentenced in 2016 to 30 months in prison on the offense and three others.
Court records indicate he was paroled in Sept. 12, 2016.
Townes has a status hearing scheduled on Dec. 8.
