Status hearing scheduled in 2016 murder case

A status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 for a Dothan man charged in a 2016 slaying.

Joshua Crawford Tew faces capital murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 36-year-old Amanda Bond.

Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick set the status hearing. A trial date has not been set.

Court documents show on June 6, 2017, Tew entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He will use the insanity defense at trial.

According to police, Bond was killed by a blow to the head with a piece of wood while abducted or during an attempted abduction on Oct 31, 2016. Her body was found about two weeks later.

Tew has a record of previous arrests, including for theft of property, domestic violence, and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

“This has been very hard on all of us,” said Faye Rodgers, a sister of the victim. “Every day is a struggle. We miss Amanda. I myself, my sister Shelley, and our mother just want justice served. Amanda did not deserve to die this way. No one deserved to lose their life by having their head beaten in.”

