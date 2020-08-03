Suspect apprehended after shots fired during standoff

PONCE DE LEON, Florida – A domestic disturbance call turned into a standoff with law enforcement after the suspect fired shots at officers.

John Kenneth Kennison, 73, of Holmes County, Florida, was apprehended after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement. His charges are not being released at this time.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on County Road 183 near Walton County. Deputies located the victim who had left the area safely before making contact Kennison.

Once on scene, deputies knocked on residence’s door, at which time Kennison inquired who was there and deputies announced they were with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. Kennison then fired a round and deputies took cover until additional units could arrive.

Deputies attempted to contact Kennison over the next few hours, but all attempts failed. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team approached the residence to break a window in efforts of gaining a better visual, at which time Kennison fired two more shots.

Walton County SWAT Team also assisted and launched several rounds of gas into the residence. Kennison, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, eventually exited the home, at which time he was surrounded and taken into custody.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.