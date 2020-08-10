You are the owner of this article.
Suspect apprehended in Aug.1st shooting
A Georgia man was arrested in connection to an Aug. 1 shooting in the area of East Southport Street and South Saint Andrews Street that left one man suffering from serious injuries.

Trayvon Leon Dorsey, 19, of Cuthbert, Georgia, is charged with attempted murder and possession of an altered firearm.

According to police, after the shooting a warrant was issued for Dorsey was arrested during a traffic stop Friday, a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“Mr. Dorsey was a passenger in the vehicle, and when officers ran his information they were informed of the warrant,” Owens said. “When officers took Mr. Dorsey into custody, a .40-caliber handgun was found in his possession. The serial number had been altered.”

According to Owens, several projectiles were collected from the crime scene and ballistics will be performed with the handgun to see if they match.

Police responded to a firearm assault call at 7:59 p.m. in the area of East Southport Street and South Saint Andrews Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the facial area.

Dorsey is out of jail on bonds totaling $75,000.

Trayvon Leon Dorsey

 Houston County Jail
