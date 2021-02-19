Suspect arrested in Dollar General robbery

A 21-year-old Midland City man has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 14 armed robbery at a local Dollar General where the suspect fired shots at an employee.

Andrew Cornelius Harris Jr. has been charged with robbery 1st degree following his arrest in the early-morning hours of Feb. 18, said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

Harris is a suspect in the armed robbery at the Dollar General Store located on Eddins Road in Cowarts. A masked man armed with a handgun entered the store around 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, demanding cash from the clerks. The suspect spotted another employee running to the rear of the building for safety and fired four rounds at the employee, according to law enforcement. The suspect then ran from the building in an unknown direction.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit worked a joint investigation with Dale County Sheriff’s Office and was assisted by the Dothan Police Department and Headland Police Department. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed and evidence being recovered at a residence in Midland City. The evidence that was recovered indicated Harris was involved with the Dollar General robbery, according the sheriff's office. Investigators with Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harris around 3 a.m. on Feb. 18.