Suspect arrested in Enterprise sexual assault case

ENTERPISE - The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in an ongoing lengthy sexual assault investigation.

Cody Mathew Schaffer, 28, of Bristol, Florida, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and third-degree theft of property.

According to police, an investigation began on July 26 after the victim reported she was sexually assaulted at a motel in Enterprise the previous night. Three days later detectives obtained arrest warrants for Schaffer.

Detectives were contacted by investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Aug. 12 who advised the suspect was arrested by deputies in their jurisdiction, and charged with fugitive from justice based on the arrest warrants.

Schaffer was extradited from Liberty County, Florida, to the Coffee County Jail Thursday.

