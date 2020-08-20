Suspect arrested in July 13 shooting

TROY – Police here arrested a Troy teenager in connection to a July 13 shooting that killed Jacoby Deshon Cogburn.

Wadrickus James Howard, 17, was arrested Wednesday and charged with capital murder.

At approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday, July 13, officers responded to the 300 block of Elba Highway to reports of several shots fired in the area.

“When officers arrived, they found Cogburn deceased at the rear of the Tanglewood Apartments,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said.

According to police, witnesses provided information to investigators which lead to Howard’s arrest.

Howard is in the Pike County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing; and the police are still seeking assistance from the community. Anyone with any information regarding the death of Cogburn is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

