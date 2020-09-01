 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in Opp shooting
OPP - Police made an arrest in Opp shooting that left one man with multiple wounds.

William Rodeshia Stoutamire, 24, of Samson, is charged with attempted murder.

According to Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance, Stoutamire was located in a guest home behind a residence on Rags Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Opp Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning on West Cummings Avenue. Once officers arrived on scene they located a male victim who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to healthcare facility for treatment.

William Rodeshia Stoutamire

 Opp Police Department
