Suspect in custody after morning police chase on Ross Clark Circle
  • Updated
A suspect is in custody following a morning police chase on Ross Clark Circle.

Before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, patrol officers were dispatched to an incident on the Circle. Following a brief altercation involving gunfire, the suspect fled in a police vehicle leading to pursuit that ended in the 3200 block of Denton Road.

The suspect was taken into custody at that time and sent to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to dispatch communications.

This article with more details following a 3 p.m. press briefing.

