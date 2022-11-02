Suspect in online threat toward Elba schools in custody; superintendent's text says everyone is safe

ELBA - A suspect in an online threat toward Elba City Schools this morning has been taken into custody, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press statement.

Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation were made aware of the threat at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday

All Elba City Schools were put on lockdown, but ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney said the lockdown order has been lifted.

Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley issued a group text just before noon assuring parents and others that everyone is safe.

Officers with the Elba Police Department, deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA Troopers and Special Agents are on scene. Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available, the investigation is still ongoing.