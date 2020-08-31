 Skip to main content
Suspect in Thursday shooting surrenders
Suspect in Thursday shooting surrenders

TROY – A Troy man turned himself into law enforcement here Friday night in connection to a Banks Street shooting Thursday that injured one.

Christian Marchel London, 24, is charged with attempted murder.

London and the victim were acquaintances, police say.

Officers responded at 9:21 p.m. to a shooting on Banks Street and were informed the victim had been transported to Troy Regional Medical by private vehicle.

“Officers arrived at Troy Regional where they found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said. “The victim was transported to Montgomery by Haynes Medical Life Flight and was last reported in stable condition.

London is in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Christian Marchel London

 Troy Police Department
