Suspect may be charged in 3 states after after abducting Slocomb girl at gunpoint

SLOCOMB - Charges are pending against a man who abducted a 16-year-old Slocomb girl after they were both found in Florida late Sunday following a brief chase by law enforcement that ended in a wreck.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jada Yvonne Varner several hours after her ex-boyfriend, later identified as 21-year-old Iziquel Vang, took Varner from her home just outside the Slocomb city limits Sunday night.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said Vang came to the home and pulled a gun on Varner and her family. Witnesses said he drug Varner to her car by her hair while keeping a gun pointed at her family to keep them away.

After the sheriff’s office was notified, officers began trying to ping Varner and Vang’s cellphones – tracking them as they drove through Georgia to Florida and staying off major interstates. Helms said he believes Vang was trying to take her to Tallahassee, where he is known to have previously resided.

Several agencies, including local law enforcement from Georgia and Florida, the FBI, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Florida Highway Patrol became involved in the investigation. The FBI’s technology helped law enforcement get a real-time ping on the victim and suspect’s cellphones, which led to their