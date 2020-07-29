You are the owner of this article.
Suspect sought in Monday shooting; minor injuries reported
ENTERPRISE – Police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred Monday in the 3800 block of Rucker Boulevard.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired, and found that multiple rounds had been fired into an occupied residence. The suspects fled prior to officers' arrival and are believed to have been occupying a white Chevrolet Suburban during the shooting.

Minor injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter or shooters is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.

