Suspects charged in pawn shop burglary

Three suspects have been arrested and a fourth is being sought in a pawn shop burglary in Dothan last week.

The Dothan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms began an investigation after several suspects broke into the business in the 3000 block of South Oates Street during the late-night hours of Aug. 12.

“With the help of the community, we began following leads that have now led to the arrest of three individuals thus far, and one additional suspect is still being sought,” according to a police department press release.

The three arrested include:

Antonio Vanquise Streeter, 33, of Dothan, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary third degree.

Freshawn Dejon Butler, 25, of Dothan, charged with one count of burglary third degree, one count of receiving stolen property first degree, one count of criminal mischief first degree, and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Richard Alexander Wilson Jr., 26, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of burglary third degree, one count of receiving stolen property first degree, one count of criminal mischief first degree, and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Still being sought is Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd, 24, of Dothan. If anyone knows the whereabout of Byrd, they are asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000, or Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

The investigation has led to the recovery of only a small portion of the stolen firearms, and the recovery of the stolen vehicle used in the burglary.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.