Suspicious circumstance call ends with fugitive being apprehended

Dothan police apprehended an Ozark man wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Chipley, Florida.
Anthony Artez Williams Jr., 22, was arrested Thursday on Montgomery Highway.
According to police, officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 4300 block of Montgomery Highway. Verification of Williams' information determined he was wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant.
Williams is waiting to be extradited back to Washington County, Florida.
