Teenager convicted in 2010 donut robbery seeks early release
After serving 10 years, a Cowarts man seeks early release after robbing a local doughnut shop in 2011.

Cody Postema has a parole hearing set for Aug. 26.

Postema was sentenced in 2011 to serve a 25-year prison sentence after being convicted on a charge of first-degree robbery at age 18.

Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Postema on July 7, 2010, and charged him with the armed robbery of Loyless Donuts in Ashford that happened around 3:45 a.m. on May 19, 2010.

Four people were involved in the robbery. However, Postema pleaded guilty to carrying a handgun during the robbery.

Cody Postema
