Teenager convicted in 2010 donut shop robbery, denied early release
A Cowarts man was denied parole Wednesday for his role in robbing a local doughnut shop in 2010.

Cody Postema was denied early release after serving 10 years of a 25-year sentence he received in 2011 after being convicted on a charge of first-degree robbery at age 18.

Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Postema on July 7, 2010, and charged him with the armed robbery of Loyless Donuts in Ashford that happened around 3:45 a.m. on May 19, 2010.

Four people were involved in the robbery. However, Postema pleaded guilty to carrying a handgun during the robbery.

Cody Postema

 Alabama Department of Corrections
