Texas fugitive apprehended in Holmes County, Florida
BONIFAY, Florida – A man wanted by Texas law enforcement is now in custody following a Wednesday arrest.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force converged at 1836 Joe French Road in Holmes County, Florida, to take 36-year-old Sean James Humble into custody on warrants from the Arlington, Texas, Police Department for sex crimes involving a child.

Humble was taken into custody without incident.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and United States Customs and Border Protection.

 Sean James Humble

 Holmes County Sheriff's Department
