Texas man arrested for sex crimes involving Ozark juvenile

OZARK – A runaway juvenile from here was found in Texas with a 24-year-old man, who is facing criminal charges in two states.

An Ozark Police Department press release said the juvenile was located at 11:50 a.m. on Monday in Brownwood, Texas, accompanied by John David Twomey of Brownwood.

Twomey was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act in accordance with Texas State Criminal Law and charges are pending against him in Alabama.

The juvenile was placed in the custody of the Texas Department of Child Services for Detention until she can be transported back to Ozark.

The Ozark Police Department thanks the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI,and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Brownwood Police Department in Texas with help in located the missing juvenile.

Investigators with the Ozark Police Department are still investigating this case.