Theft suspect in custody out of state; stolen property sought

BONIFAY, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a stolen utility trailer, while the suspect is currently behind bars in Geneva County after being charged with possession of stolen property in Alabama.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was stolen Tuesday from a residence located on Highway 2. It is described to have a wooden floor, a one-foot rail lining its perimeter, built-on ramps, and reflective ribbons located down the side. The trailer is a18-foot utility trailer with a dual axle, with a damaged fender wall.

Carl Edmondson III is in the Geneva County Jail on a charge of possession of stolen property.

According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, a stolen Chevy Camaro was found in Edmondson’s possession. Additional charges could be forthcoming. Multiple theft cases are still being investigated by the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

Edmondson is currently on probation in Florida for other thefts in Bay, Washington, and Holmes Counties.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen trailer is asked to call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.

