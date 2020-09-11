Theft suspect slung from hood of U-Haul van; sagging pants assist in arrest

MARIANNA - Two men face multiple charges after one suspect's sagging pants derailed a theft at a Harbor Freight store here Thursday morning.

Chris Maurice McKinney, 22, and Milton Ray Jefferson, 40, both of Tallahassee, Florida, were arrested and charged with grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, McKinney allegedly entered the Harbor Freight and removed two generators valued at $500 each, and a 780cc motor valued at $1,000 from the store without paying and began to loan the items in a U-Haul van.

As McKinney was loading the stolen items, a Sneads Police Officer returning from court in Jackson County was exiting his vehicle in the same parking lot when a store employee asked for his assistance in stopping the theft. As the officer and the employee approached the U-Haul, McKinney attempted to get in the vehicle, but it was locked. He then jumped on the hood and Jefferson, who was driving the vehicle, sped away with McKinney on the hood, later slinging him off the vehicle’s hood onto the parking lot. McKinney jumped to his feet and fled on foot into a thick brush area where his sagging pants fell to his knees, tripping him and allowing officers to make the arrest. McKinney was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies issued a BOLO for the U-Haul, which was quickly located behind Eastside Baptist Church abandoned. K9s from the Jackson County Correctional Institution and the Apalachee Correctional Institution were called into to assist and located evidence near Cox Lane that showed Jefferson had attempted to enter a home in the area. They also discovered a four-wheeler was missing. The four-wheeler was located abandoned near the railroad tracks. Jefferson exited the brush area on Barwick Lane where officers were waiting. He was apprehended by a Jackson County Sheriff Deputy and a Marianna Police Office and taken into custody without further incident.

