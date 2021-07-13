Three Dothan residents sentenced for stealing guns from local dealers

MONTGOMERY – Three Dothan residents have been sentenced to prison for their roles in stealing guns from firearm dealers in 2019, a U.S. attorney announced Tuesday.

A judge sentenced 19-year-old Michael T. Taylor to 26 months in prison on July 8. Previously, 20-year-old Jamir Y. Baxter and 21-year-old Michaela R. White were both sentenced to 36 months imprisonment in June and May, respectively, according to an announcement from acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart of the Middle District of Alabama.

Following each of their prison sentences, they will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Court records show that on Aug. 6, 2019, Baxter, acting alone, burglarized Performance Machine Works in Dothan. He stole five firearms, including a Glock model 27 .40-caliber pistol; a Glock model 20 10mm pistol; a Glock model 48 9mm pistol; an FN model 509T 9mm pistol; and a Remington model 1911 R1 .45-caliber pistol.

Then on Sept. 6, 2019, Baxter, Taylor, and White all conspired to burglarize The Outpost, a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in Dothan in order to steal guns. They made entry into the building by using hand tools to remove material and breach the business’ back wall to avoid setting off the alarm.