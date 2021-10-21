Three men arrested in Wednesday night drive-by shooting

All three suspects are currently being held without bond.

Investigators are not ready to release a motive in the crimes.

“What I want to stress is, these police officers are out here putting their lives on the line taking these shooters off the street, and now it's incumbent on the DA’s office and the judges to make sure that these people stay in prison and off the street,” Benny said during a press conference Thursday morning.

Benny also reiterated a sentiment from two days prior when addressing gun violence: “I said this before -- the police department is ineffective if they don’t have the support of the community and information."

He said his department wants to change the “anti-snitching mantra” of communities where people are being shot at and killed.

“It's not snitching if you're protecting the children of your neighborhood from getting shot,” he said.

Benny said DPD is working on implementing several strategies to get illegal guns off the street and proactively police areas in which acts of gun violence have become a commonplace occurrence in the last couple of months.

