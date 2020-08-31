Three Wiregrass residents charged with theft after stealing from local hardware store

Dothan Police arrested three Wiregrass residents after they allegedly stole merchandise from the Dothan ACE Hardware Sunday.
Heather Leigh Bonner, 33, of Dothan, Heaven Lee Hines, 20, of Ozark, and Anthony Keith Martin, 33, of Dothan are all charged with third-degree theft of property.
“During the investigation it was determined the three suspects entered the store and worked together to steal $514 worth of merchandise from the business,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The three suspects were positively identified by video surveillance.”
Bonner, Hines, and Martin were booked in the Houston County Jail on $10,000 bonds each.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.