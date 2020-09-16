Tips lead to Dothan man’s arrest; charged with attempted murder

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tips from the community led to the arrest of a Dothan man in connection to a Sept. 6 shooting at the intersection of South Lena and Crawford streets.

Phillip Barkley Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.

According to police, multiple tips were received from the public identifying Barkley as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. No one was injured.

It was reported that more than one person exited the vehicle at the intersection on Sept. 6 and began firing multiple rounds at the victim, whose name is not being released.

Barkley is in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

According to Dothan Police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

