Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a uniformed patrol officer conducting proactive patrols in the area of Highway 231 observed a red pickup truck with faulty equipment and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Arant, consented to a search of the vehicle, during which the deputy located a syringe, spoon with a purple substance on it, and a quantity of purple pills suspected to be morphine. He also confirmed Arant did not have a prescription for the pills.