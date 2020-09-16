 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
0 comments

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

MARIANNA — A Prattville man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday during a routine traffic stop in Jackson County.

Christopher Arant, 42, of Prattville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic equipment.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a uniformed patrol officer conducting proactive patrols in the area of Highway 231 observed a red pickup truck with faulty equipment and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Arant, consented to a search of the vehicle, during which the deputy located a syringe, spoon with a purple substance on it, and a quantity of purple pills suspected to be morphine. He also confirmed Arant did not have a prescription for the pills.

Arant was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert