Traffic stop leads to man charged with possession of stolen handgun

A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after police say he was in possession of a stolen handgun.
Jerry Young Jr., 25, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Foster Street and Powell Street Saturday, and found a handgun in Young’s possession. The gun’s information was run through the system which came back informing officers the gun had previously been reported stolen.
Young is out of jail on a $7,500 bond.
