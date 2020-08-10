You are the owner of this article.
Traffic stop leads to man charged with possession of stolen handgun
A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after police say he was in possession of a stolen handgun.

Jerry Young Jr., 25, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Foster Street and Powell Street Saturday, and found a handgun in Young’s possession. The gun’s information was run through the system which came back informing officers the gun had previously been reported stolen.

Young is out of jail on a $7,500 bond.

Jerry Young Jr.

 Houston County Jail
