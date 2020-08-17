Traffic stop leads to two arrests

MARIANNA - Two men were taken into custody following a traffic stop in Jackson County, Florida, Saturday.

Cesar Anulfo Sanchez, 26, of Guatemala, and Federica Ramos Perez, 21, of Guatemala, were arrested Saturday. Sanchez is charged with reckless driving with alcohol and no valid driver’s license. Perez is charged with resisting arrest without violence.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a black Jeep SUV traveling eastbound on Highway 90 at a high rate of speed, swerving in traffic.

A traffic stop was conducted and during the traffic Sanchez admitted to law enforcement he had never had a driver’s license, and based on odor of alcoholic beverages coming from driver, along with the erratic driving and several other factors, Sanchez was arrested.

Following Sanchez’s arrest, the deputy turned his attention to the passenger identified as Perez. Perez could not provide the deputy with proof of a right to be in the United States.