Trial date for murder suspect in 1999 deaths of 2 Dothan teens set for 2022

The trial date for a double-murder suspect in the 1999 deaths of two Dothan teenagers is set for May of 2022, according to recent filed court documents.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore filed the order this week, further delaying the trial for Coley McCraney in 1999 deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

According to court documents, McCraney was originally set to go before a jury in November 2020 before his defense attorneys Andrew Scarborough and David Harrison requested a continuance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion stated additional time was needed to meet with witnesses and to re-examine evidence.

At the time, Filmore agreed to continue the trial to an unspecified date in 2021 before recently delaying the trial a second time to May 2, 2022.

A gag order granted in July 2019 prevents McCraney’s lawyers from speaking publicly about the case.

McCraney faces three capital murder charges for Beasley and two capital murder charges for Hawlett. His charges stem from DNA test results performed by Parabon Labs in Virginia, which matched McCraney’s DNA to evidence collected from the 1999 crime scene.