Troy man arrested in Dothan for domestic violence also wanted in Florida

A Troy man wanted in Florida on a kidnapping charge was arrested for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Dothan.

Learthur Deon Murray, 30, was charged with second-degree domestic violence (burglary) for the July 9 incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Murray allegedly went into a home in the 3000 block of Nottingham Way.

“It’s alleged that Murray forced his way into the victim’s residence by kicking in the laundry room door and then kicked in the back door,” Owens said. “The victim and her child were in the house at the time police responded.”

Murray was apprehended on scene and jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Owens said Murray and the victim has a prior dating relationship.

If and when Murray posts bond in Dothan, he will be extradited to Okaloosa County, Florida, where he faces a kidnapping charge.

