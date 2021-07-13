 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy man arrested in Dothan for domestic violence also wanted in Florida
0 Comments
alert top story

Troy man arrested in Dothan for domestic violence also wanted in Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Learthur Deon Murray

Learthur Deon Murray, 30, of Troy

 Sable Riley

A Troy man wanted in Florida on a kidnapping charge was arrested for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Dothan.

Learthur Deon Murray, 30, was charged with second-degree domestic violence (burglary) for the July 9 incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Murray allegedly went into a home in the 3000 block of Nottingham Way.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s alleged that Murray forced his way into the victim’s residence by kicking in the laundry room door and then kicked in the back door,” Owens said. “The victim and her child were in the house at the time police responded.”

Murray was apprehended on scene and jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Owens said Murray and the victim has a prior dating relationship.

If and when Murray posts bond in Dothan, he will be extradited to Okaloosa County, Florida, where he faces a kidnapping charge.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2 officers shot in Baltimore mall shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert