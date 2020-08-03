Twins beat woman with baseball bat

Twin brothers face assault charges after beating a female victim in the 300 block of College Street last Tuesday.
Wendell Reynolds and Wilfred Reynolds, 47, both of Dothan, were arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault.
“During the investigation it was determined the Reynolds and the victim got into a verbal altercation, and during the altercation, one brother beat the victim with what we believe to be a metal bat and the remaining brother beat the victim with a wooden stick, causing serious injuries.”
The brothers are out of jail on a $15,000 bond each. The victim is still recovering from her injuries.
