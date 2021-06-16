Two admit to murderering Montgomery woman whose body was found in Dale County

MIDLAND CITY -- A man and woman are charged with murder in the death of a Montgomery woman found dead near a Dale County bridge.

Laura Lynn Lovequist, 29, and John Wayne Sutton, 48, who are both Jack residents, admitted to killing 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado, Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said.

On June 3, the body of Maldonado, a mother of six from Montgomery, was located in a wooded area off South County Road 20 by Dale County Sherriff’s deputies.

“Based on the information available at the time, her death was ruled a suicide,” Bynum said. “A short time later, we noticed some inconsistencies in some of the developing information and continued to work it as a death investigation. Over the last 24 hours, two suspects were developed and have since been charged with murder.”

Lovequist is in the Dale County Jail awaiting her first appearance and bond hearing while Sutton is in the Shelby County Jail on unrelated charges, according to court records.

Two days before Maldonado’s body was found, Sutton was arrested in Calera for possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He will be extradited to Dale County and formally charged at a later date.