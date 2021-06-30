 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested in Alabama Avenue shooting
0 Comments
alert top story

Two arrested in Alabama Avenue shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two men were arrested in an apparent shooting on Alabama Avenue.

Police charged 24-year-old Joshua Tariq Dunlap and 28-year-old Horace Macon Jackson, both of Dothan, with shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Dunlap, who admitted to taking part in the shooting, was also separately charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and certain persons forbid to possess a firearm because of previous felony convictions. The gun he used was reported stolen in Marion County, Florida.

Owens said no one was harmed during the shooting, but bullets struck an apartment building and a car outside the complex. Investigators are still working out the motive behind the shooting, but Owens said they believe Jackson and Dunlap went to the apartment building together.

Dunlap’s bonds totaled $75,000 while Jackson’s bond totaled $45,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As wildfires rage, Biden raises fire fighter pay

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert