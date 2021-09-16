Two arrested in Dothan on meth trafficking charges

Officers arrested two Dothan residents for having methamphetamine in their motel room on Wednesday, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Lauren Melissa Tillery, 34, of Dothan; and Joseph Curtis Dozier, 40, who also resides in Fort Walton Beach, were arrested and each were charged with drug trafficking.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at a motel in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. Through the course of the investigation, deputies and task force officers recovered approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine, which holds an approximate street value of $10,000.

The pair is being held at the Houston County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million each.

The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task is made up with officers who are employed by law enforcement agencies from the surrounding area that include: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Abbeville Police Department. These agencies come together and share resources and manpower in a joint effort to combat drug traffickers and drug trafficking organizations operating in and around this region of the state.