Two charged in Friday shooting

Two Dothan men were arrested in connection to a firearm assault in the 1200 block of Fredrick Road Friday evening.

Imari Tyquan Glanton, 21, and Jarrett Jerome Jackson, 19, were arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault.

“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Jackson drove Mr. Glanton to pick up the victim in the 1200 block of Fredrick Road,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Once they arrived to the location, a verbal altercation occurred between all parties and the victim was shot in the lower body area once.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a BOLO was issued for the vehicle occupied by Glanton and Jackson.

According to Owens, a patrol officer located the vehicle in the 700 block of the Ross Clark Circle and both men were apprehended.

“The gun was not recovered in the vehicle, but evidence related to the crime was recovered,” Owens said.

