 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two Dothan women fatally shot at Sunday night gathering

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime Scene Generic
Metro Creative

Two Dothan women were fatally shot Sunday night in a Fifth Avenue residence, Dothan police said Monday morning in a news release.

Police said that at approximately 8:04 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue following a report of two people being shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the shootings.

Dothan Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and confirmed two female victims were deceased from gunshot wounds. Neither of the females lived at the residence.

The victims have been identified as Jasmine Danielle Bean, 21, and Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, 20, both of Dothan.

Police said it’s believed there was a gathering of several people at the location when the shootings happened, but only the victims were at the residence when officers arrived.

People are also reading…

Monday morning police were in the preliminary stages of the investigation and no further information was available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert