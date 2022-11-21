Two Dothan women fatally shot at Sunday night gathering

Two Dothan women were fatally shot Sunday night in a Fifth Avenue residence, Dothan police said Monday morning in a news release.

Police said that at approximately 8:04 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue following a report of two people being shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the shootings.

Dothan Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and confirmed two female victims were deceased from gunshot wounds. Neither of the females lived at the residence.

The victims have been identified as Jasmine Danielle Bean, 21, and Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, 20, both of Dothan.

Police said it’s believed there was a gathering of several people at the location when the shootings happened, but only the victims were at the residence when officers arrived.

Monday morning police were in the preliminary stages of the investigation and no further information was available.