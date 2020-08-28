Two drug arrests made during homicide investigation

GRACEVILLE – Two men face unrelated drug charges following the execution of search warrants on Highway 171 during a homicide investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

Ronnie Peacock, 51, and Patrick D. Howard, 36, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine in unrelated cases.

While conducting an investigation into a homicide case Monday involving the murder of Raul Ambriz Guillen, a missing Dothan man, deputies executed a search warrant at 1101 Highway 171. While conducting the search, deputies observed a baggie containing methamphetamine in plain view.

A second resident residing at 1101 Highway 171, Jeremy Peters, was later arrested in connection to Guillen’s murder. Police also later arrested Lauren Wambles, 23, of Dothan, and William Shane Parker, 35, of Houston County, in connection to the murder. Police believe Parker is the trigger man.

Tuesday while deputies continued to investigate the homicide crime scene in the area, deputies observed Howard riding a bicycle and approaching the perimeter of the crime scene.

Deputies made contact with Howard and searched him, discovering a small bag of methamphetamine inside a plastic pill bottle.

Peacock and Howard were booked in the Holmes County Jail.

