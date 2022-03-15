Two in custody for child neglect in Washington County

CHIPLEY — A Washington County couple is behind bars following an investigation into accusations of child neglect through drug use.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff's Office were contacted by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) earlier this month to accompany them to a residence on Wild Rose Lane in Chipley. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, DCF reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana with their parents.

Sheriff's investigators made contact with the parents — 30-year-old Kristina Marie Sullivan and 26-year-old Robert Francis Sullivan — in reference to the accusations of drug use of their four children under the age of 12. After further investigation, it was determined the Sullivans prepared drugs and allowed their children to use drugs on several occasions.

The Sullivans have been arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on four counts of child neglect. All children have been removed from the home and placed with other family members.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and further charges may be pending.