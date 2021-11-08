Two Jackson County men reported missing; investigators seek public's help

Two Jackson County men were reported missing last week and investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating them.

Nicholas Hollis and Stefon Gaines were last seen on Oct. 19 at Gaines’ residence in the Town of Greenwood, according to family members.

If you know of their possible whereabouts or have any information, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624 or email Captain Pelfrey at Jeremy.Pelfrey@jacksonso.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.