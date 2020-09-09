Two neighbors arrested after shots fired on two different occasions

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to two unrelated assault calls Tuesday in the 800 block of McKay Street, resulting in two arrests.

Martino Jamar Tolbert, 27, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree assault after police say an argument led to shots being fired.

“Mr. Tolbert and a victim were involved in a verbal altercation, and after the verbal altercation Mr. Tolbert allegedly fired shots toward the victim,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The victim was not injured.

Tolbert is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Officers arrested Jimmie Lee Fells, 30, of Dothan, in a different call to the same block.

Fells is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of discharging a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

According to police, Fells fired shots toward three victims sitting on a porch, but missed.

“We believe Mr. Fells' intentions were to shoot the victims, but he was a bad shot,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Two unoccupied vehicles were shot, and one occupied building.”