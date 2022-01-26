 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Opp men killed in crash in Dozier
Two Opp men killed in crash in Dozier

  • Updated
DOZIER– A single-vehicle crash killed two Opp men on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division identified the victims as 54-year-old Tyrone White and 38-year-old Calvin Lamar Hines.

Both were fatally injured when the 2004 Cadillac SRX that White was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck several trees. Hines was a passenger in the car.

The crash occurred on Rose Hill Road near Possum Trott Road, approximately one mile south of Dozier in Crenshaw County.

ALEA did not release further information on the crash.

