Two-vehicle accident claims life of Slocomb woman
Two-vehicle accident claims life of Slocomb woman

Two-vehicle accident claims the life of Geneva woman

GENEVA - A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening has claimed the life of a Slocomb woman.

Christin Darlene Hoehn, 20, was killed, when the 2003 Ford Taurus she was operating crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred on Alabama 52, 1.5 miles east of Geneva. The accident happened around 5:45 p.m.

No additional information is available at this time. ALEA continues to investigation.

