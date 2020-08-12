Two-vehicle accident claims life of Slocomb woman

GENEVA - A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening has claimed the life of a Slocomb woman.
Christin Darlene Hoehn, 20, was killed, when the 2003 Ford Taurus she was operating crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred on Alabama 52, 1.5 miles east of Geneva. The accident happened around 5:45 p.m.
No additional information is available at this time. ALEA continues to investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.