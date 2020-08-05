Two violent offenders denied early release; non-violent inmate receives early release

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles granted parole for one Wiregrass area inmate and denied early release for two others.

William Allen Grimsley of Henry County was granted parole. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Grimsley was sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted on charges of possession of marijuana and distribution of a controlled substance. Grimsley served seven years, eight months and 28 days of his 20-year sentence. He also received a jail credit of 24 days.

Reginald Jamar Dubose of Houston County and AJ Hatcher of Dale County were denied early release Tuesday.

Dubose was sentenced to a six-year prison sentence in 2017. In 2017 he was convicted on a charge of possession of marijuana and in 2019 he was convicted on a charge of second-degree burglary. Dubose, who is classified as a violent offender, has served two years, two months, and three days of his six-year sentence. He also received a jail credit of 354 days and earned good time credit of 652 days.